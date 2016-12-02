Walton’s Perfect Shooting Leads Landslide Win Over WNMU





Canyon, TX- This one was never even close. The 7th ranked Lady Buffs(6-1, 1-0 LSC) never trailed in this game as they cruised to win their conference opener against Western New Mexico(4-3,0-1 LSC) 100-52.

Sydney Walton was a big part of the great success as she went a perfect 10-10 shooting which included 2 treys to tally up a 24-point game. Walton thought all the way back to middle school and couldn’t ever think of a time she had a perfect night. In fact, she wasn’t aware until later in the game. “Not until the end of the game.” Walton said. “Everybody was asking me; do you know how many points you have? Do you know you went 100%? I said I was just playing.”

Head Coach Kristen Mattio, was very impressed by Walton’s game. “Sydney is really coming into her own.” Mattio said. “She’s playing at a really high level right now. She has the ability to create her own shots and create shots for other people and we’ll need her to continue to do that for us to have success.”

Outside of Walton, it was a great performance all around for the Lady Buffs. Defense forced 16 turnover and blocked 7 shots. Offense had 23 assists and shot about 67% on the game.

Seemingly, everything went right. Mattio says it’s all because of selfless play. “We shot the ball really well, I thought we were selfless and shared the basketball. We got it moving from side to side and we worked through the paint so we were taking high percentage shots.”

The Lady Buffs will host Eastern New Mexico tomorrow for another LSC test. Tip-off is set for 2pm at the First United Bank Center.