Buffs Take Care of WNMU Mustangs





Canyon, TX- The 24th ranked WT Buffaloes(9-1, 1-0 LSC) took care of business against Western New Mexico(1-5, 0-1 LSC) to win their conference opener 91-55.

Jordan Evans hit two early shots behind the arc to set the pace early for the Buffs. Finishing 4-8 behind the arc and with the game high 16 points Evans and the team are happy start off on a high note in conference play. “We got our first win knocked out,” Evans said. “We are glad we got this but now we are looking forward to Eastern on Saturday.”

The Buffs got off to a quick 20-6 star in the game but WNMU was able to bring it back to 6 a couple times in the first half before WT widened the gap right before the half to 11. “We played well early in the game, we did a lot of things well,” Head Coach Tom Brown said. “We were up 14 in the first 5 minutes then we got a little relaxed. They (WNMU) scrapped and its 11 point game at halftime and we got a ball game.”

The second half was different as it was all Buffaloes. WT outscored the visitors 51-26 in the second half and end the game out rebounding WNMU 53-35. Evans says it came with team’s intensity. “Second half we really brought it to them,” Evans said. “I’m glad we did that, we need to keep doing that. When we are moving the ball like it’s fun.”

The Buffs will host the Greyhounds of Eastern New Mexico tomorrow. Coach Brown knows he and his team needs to be prepared for a physical game. “Eastern plays with a lot of energy.” Brown said. “They are a very good ball club, they beat Southern Nazarene by a few, we beat them by one so it’s going to be a dog fight, that should be a heck of a game, but I think our guys will be ready to get in the fight because they are very physical, they play hard and physical.”

Buffs and Greyhounds will tip-off tomorrow at 4pm.