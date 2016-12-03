Lady Buffs Stall Against Greyhounds





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Canyon,TX- The #7 Lady Buffs(6-2; 1-1 LSC) dropped 12 point lead with about 7 minutes left to rival Eastern New Mexico. They Greyhounds(4-2; 1-1 LSC upset the Lady Buffs 72-67.

Sasha Watson had a great game as she scored the game high 23, 3 steals and had 5 of WT’s 10 assists. Alie Decker scored 14, and Madison Parker had 12.

Free throws were a deciding factor as the Lady Buffs missed 3 straight in the dying minutes which could’ve tied the game. WT still finished with a respectable 25-32 at the line. ENMU went 17-27 at the line.

Bench points also a difference maker as the Lady Buffs were outscored 28-19 and outscored 9-4 on second chance points but won the battle in the paint 28 points to ENMU’s 20.

The Lady Buffs will have a great chance to get back on track as they take on the Falcons of Texas-Permian Basin on Tuesday, December 6th (4-4; 1-1 LSC). Tip-off is set at 5:30pm.