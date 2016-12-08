Lady Buffs Bounce Back, Tramples UTPB





Canyon, TX- The 17th ranked Lady Buffs(7-2;2-1) ended their 6 game home stand on a high note. WT used their inside shooting game to throttle the UTPB Falcons 78-50.

After a disappointing loss to rival Eastern New Mexico the team and Head Coach Kristen Mattio are pleased to be back in the win column before a long stretch of road games. “Anytime you can get a Lone Star Conference win, it’s very important.” Mattio said. “At home or on the road, it’s a battle every night, we don’t take it for granted and we’re grateful for this win.”

Every game it seems that there’s always someone different scoring the team high for the Lady Buffs. While of course, scoring is not the only thing that defines success Cece Wooten, who had 17 points, says it’s a great perk to have. “I think it’s an awesome thing to have.” Wooten said. “It’s always a good thing when we have a person rolling. It’s a great pick-me-up to see anybody on the team doing a good job.”

Sasha Watson also dropped 17 on the game. Coming off the bench Lexy Hightower had 11 of WT’s 25 bench points. Hightower will also tell you it’s great to know that anyone can have a great night at any time for this team. “If everyone can contribute and can go in and help the team, it makes the whole team better.” Hightower said. “It’s the best thing ever honestly.”

With this home stand coming to an end the Lady Buffs will play 5 of their 6 upcoming games on the road before returning to canyon on December 30th against University of the Southwest. In the mean time the Lady Buffs will travel to Denton, Tx to take on Texas Women’s tomorrow. Tip-off is at 7pm.