The Great Beyond





Another semester has come to an end, and for some, graduation is right around the corner. As you graduating seniors begin the next chapter in your lives, remember fondly the chapter that led you there. College may be over for you now but the rest of the world awaits you to come and discover it. It has been a long, sometimes trying journey for many of you. Earning a degree is a lot of hard work, with long hours of studying, projects, and late night cram sessions. There are the countless organizations that you took part in, the friends and bonds you have made that will last a lifetime.

This is a moment for you to cherish. Enjoy it with your friends and family. They are proud of you as you complete this enormous step in life. This is a milestone in your life. Soon, the real world will come calling with all of the responsibilities that it entails. For now, enjoy the feeling of accomplishment. You did it!

All of us here at the Prairie wish you the best as you begin your next endeavors. Wherever life may take you, know that you can succeed and that anything is possible. You are now a part of the many great alumni at WT, where you will always be welcome. Go Buffs!