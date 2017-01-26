Stressed Out





It’s been two weeks since the start of the semester and already we feel the stress creeping up on us. Here at The Prairie we like to help each other out and make sure at least one of us has our heads screwed well on to our bodies. So, in order to help those students who are feeling stressed or even unorganized due to changes, like balancing school and work, extra classes, or even an unbalanced sleeping schedule we are here with a little bit of help on how to keep your cool while in school.

1.) Keep a planner: Planning your day can be really helpful and making a ‘To Do list’ can also keep you on your feet. If you’re not really the type to keep a planner by your side then use your phone or invest in an app that can help you keep your day on track

2.) Never skip breakfast: It’s said to be the most important meal of the day so think twice before skipping out on it again. If you’re in a rush and have no time to sit down for a meal then leave a granola bar in your backpack (or bag) and eat it while you’re on your way to class

3.) Have a note taking system: Taking notes is the worst and sometimes can be a real pain to look back on if you missed a few things to write down. Keep a system so that your notes will be clean and easy to read, it can also help you remember what topic in the lesson you are in. (color coordination is a definite option(

4.) BREATHE: Some days can be harder than others, take a moment to close your eyes and take some deep breaths. This can really help keep you calm.

5.) Escape the digital world: Everyone needs a break from the crazy world of social media (even us journalism students) consider disconnecting yourself from the virtual world and get a hold of the real world.

6.) SLEEP: Not everyone has enough time for sleep but consider making some time. Sleep is a great energy booster and if you absolutely have no way of getting the recommended amount of sleep then consider making a sleeping schedule and sleep at the same night every night. That way your body is used to it and won’t crash as fast as other days.

And last but not least spend some time for yourself. When you have a hard day and you feel really drained you should reward yourself for making it through it. Physical and mental health is always important and if you feel like you are too stressed or very overwhelmed seek help from friends, faculty or consider using other resources like Student Counseling to help you.