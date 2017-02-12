The Lies That Bind





We all know that one person. The one who lies for no reason. He or she, for reasons unknown to the rest, will lie about the most trivial of things that have no real significance in life, but will still fabricate story after story simply for the sake of being heard.

The lies these people say end up becoming the very fabric of who they are and they are so willing to believe them that they fool themselves into thinking they actually happened. The lies are so tightly held onto that they will lie to cover up a lie.

The never ending cycle of deceptive behavior is unacceptable and almost laughable as well. We here at the Prairie take the truth seriously and urge you, the reader, to do so as well. We all know a lie when we hear one; those who spout them aren’t as clever as they think.

Granted, each and everyone of us on this earth has lied at one time or another. But chances are, a vast majority of us have grown out of it. Telling lies serves not purpose other than gratification to the liar, and as we grow older we understand that truth is a commodity that is hard to come by.

The lies we tell bind us in more was than one. They limit what we can say for we have to constantly refer back to the original fib in order to make sure we don’t slip up. The lies we tell bind us in a false reality that we have to live with because we are the one who created it.

So, next time you feel the urge to lie about something small and meaningless, don’t. You’ll be amazed at how easy it is not to.