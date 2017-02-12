Lacey Taylor’s Number Retired During WT Invitational

Nick Alvarado





With an 11-0 record and three consecutive Lone Star Conference titles, there is much to celebrate for the softball program at West Texas A&M. Last weekend WT softball celebrated another great part of their history by retiring former catcher, Lacey Taylor’s #23 jersey.

Taylor, also known as LT with the fans, started all four years and the teams she participated in combined to a record of 208-36 making her the winningest player in the program’s history alongside her teammate Brittany Gehle. Taylor joins Kim LeComte, Alyssa Lemos and Renee Erwin as just the fourth player in the program’s history to receive the honor of having their number retired.

“It’s an amazing feeling to even be considered as the other three names,” Taylor said. “It’s exciting and I appreciate how much belief everyone has had in me along the way and it’s just kind of a testament of how I got to this point.”

Perhaps another way she has reached the point she has is because what she meant to the team during her career. Head coach Kevin Blaskowski has always put a lot of trust into Taylor as a player and knew she was always a big part of WT softball. With Taylor being hired as an assist, Blaskowski’s belief in her still is very strong.

“Lacey is like a member of my family and we’ve been through a lot together,” Blaskowski said. “Going back to her freshman year and some of the health issues she and I shared and just the way I saw her grow as a player and as a young lady and I’m just really proud of her. She had a great impact on our program and the things we were able to accomplish when Lacey and Brittany were teammates is amazing. It helped put our program on the map and to where it is and she’s very deserving of this because she put her heart and soul into it day after day. She was WT softball for four years.”

Blaskowski’s belief in her continues to grow as she serves as an assistant coach for the team now. It’s been a transition for Taylor but she has enjoyed it and loves to remain as a part of the program.

“It’s a different transition but I’m enjoying it,” Taylor said. “I’ve been enjoying more than I thought. It’s fun and I still get to be a part of the game and the game has brought me the best memories of my life so I’m blessed to still be around it.”

Her presence as an assistant has already been made and seen by the program. Blaskowski has noticed it as well and says Lacey’s experience can help not just the young catchers on the team but everyone their and sees a new potential with her.

“We are very young, especially at her position with two freshman catchers,” Blaskowski said. “Maddie Green came in and redshirted last year and got to practice with Lacey and work behind her and talk the game. Now both get to work with her, she shares insight and does a

great job at preparing them and I think you see that they have come a long way for us already. Lacey is a leader, I think a lot of people looked up to her and that transitions into a coaching role and she gets better everyday. I’m excited to watch her career grow because I think she’ll be a very good coach.”

As Taylor continues her young coaching career she continuously shows that WT is where she wants to be. As LT herself said she’s blessed to be here. WT is like home.

“My family is here,” Taylor said. “The coaches and the players are my family, Buff Nation is my family. For them to allow me to be around is a really nice feeling and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Home is where the heart is and it’s clear to see that Taylor’s heart is very much at WT, and Buff Nation also holds this Lady Buff great in high regards as well as one of WT’s finest.