The Prairie to Host Town Hall Event





Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On March 1, The Prairie, in conjunction with WTAMU Student Government, will be hosting a Town Hall event in which candidates seeking election to student body president and vice president will be available to answer questions from the campus community.

The event will take place in Legacy Hall during the lunch hour, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Jackie Lopez, junior advertising and public relations major, and staff member for The Prairie will be moderating the event.

Everyone is encouraged to attend as this will be the only Town Hall event prior to the student body elections that will take place on March 7 and 8, 2017.

If you have any questions, please contact The Prairie editors, Jonathan Espinoza or Callie Shipley at [email protected]