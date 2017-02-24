WTAMU hosts fundraising performance of ‘Brooklyn: The Musical’

Students at West Texas A&M University along with the community have another chance to see Brooklyn: The Musical before the cast performs for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (FCACTF) at Angelo State University.

WTAMU will host the fundraising performance this Sunday in the Branding Iron Theatre at 2:30 PM. Students have free admission with their student I.Ds and can pick up their ticket at 1:30 pm on the day of the performance. Ticket prices for non-WTAMU students are $16 for adults and $12 for senior citizens.

FCACTF is a national theater program that involves many different colleges and universities in the nation. WTAMU is part of Region VI and is one of the six productions to be invited to the festival. This will be the fifth time WT has been a part of this festival since 2013.

For those who aren’t familiar with the musical, Brooklyn: The Musical is about a group of street performers known as the City Weeds, and the play shows their life in Brooklyn, New York. The main character in the musical is a Parisian singer who came to America to find her father.

“This show has been a real thrill to direct,” said Andrew Lewis, assistant professor of musical theatre and the head of the musical theatre program said. “I fell in love with the show years ago listening to the cast album.”

Lewis is the director of the musical and said it is an honor to perform at the regional festival. He is also excited to share this production with other schools and students in the region.

“The students have worked tirelessly to create a very unique production,” he said.