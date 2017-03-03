Buffs, Lady Buffs garner conference honors, move up in regional rankings

Prior to Lone Star Conference tournament play in Allen this weekend, six combined athletes from the West Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams were recognized for their efforts in conference.

Four Buffs were listed in all-conference awards that were announced on March 2 during the postseason banquet. David Chavlovich was named to the all-LSC first team in a stellar season from the junior guard. Chavlovich moved up to the top of the all-time scoring list earlier this season in the team’s road game at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin back on Feb. 4. Chavlovich also led the conference in scoring, where he averages about 20 points per game, ranks sixth in field goal percentage, shoots at almost 40 percent, and scores 32 percent of his long-range shots.

Houston native Jordan Evans also ranked on the all-LSC list, picking up second team accolades as he started at 31 games for WT this season. Evans averages 26 points per game, shoots 83 percent from the free throw line and has 19 total steals each contest.

Senior guard Eric Golightly, Jr. and sophomore guard Ryan Quaid were honored for their work in the classroom as they were named to the all-LSC academic team. This season, Golightly Jr. averages about nine points per game along with a .477 shooting percentage. Quaid currently averages eight points per game, leads the team with the defensive rebounding average with 5.8 and shoots about 55 percent from the floor.

UTPB’s Andy Newman was tabbed the coach of the year, where he led the Falcons to their first conference title in their first year of LSC play.

Heading to the conference tournament, the Buffs rounded out the top three in the last regular season south central poll. Riding a three-game winning streak, third-year coach Tom Brown has led the Buffs to a second straight 20-win season, with an unblemished record at home at 15-0. UTPB finished atop WT at second place while Colorado School of Mines topped the regional rankings before heading to conference tournament action.

For the Lady Buffs, senior Sasha Watson garnered all-LSC first team awards. Joining Watson were respective seniors Alie Decker and Maddison Wild, who were named to the all-LSC third team.

Watson is currently sitting 12th in all-time scoring as she has accumulated 1,274 points throughout her career at WT. Watson leads the team in scoring, averaging approximately 14 points per game. She places seventh in all-time school history with converted free throws, sinking 339 this season.

Decker, who is a transfer from Wichita State, has been a key player from long range, where she averages 40 percent from behind the arc, sitting in third in the league and leading the team in scoring on nine occasions.

Australian native Wild leads the team in rebounding, averaging six boards per game while shooting about 56 percent from the field. The senior forward also has recorded three double-doubles this season, a team high.

Just like the men, the women finished third in the final regular season south central poll with Angelo State placing second and Colorado State-Pueblo topping the poll. Sitting at an overall record of 21-7, the Lady Buffs are well into to their 24th straight tournament appearance and 29th overall showing.

The Lady Buffs will kick off their conference tournament slate against Texas Woman’s at 12 p.m. in Allen. The Buffs will follow up the women, facing the Javelinas of A&M-Kingsville.