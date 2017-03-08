Baseball Looks to Build Off Strong Week at Tarleton

Adam Adkins takes a swing for the WTAMU Buffs.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

West Texas A&M baseball returns to Wilder park this weekend after what was a great weekend against LSC foe Tarleton St. The Buffs won three out of four games against the then 15th ranked Texans.

After winning by scores of 5-3, 10-4 and 13-4, WT will look to carry the momentum to this next weekend. Head coach Matt Vandenburg, is overall pleased with the results from the team’s trip to Stephenville.

“Day one, I thought we played very well in the first game,” Vandenburg said. “Marshal (Kasowski) threw really well again…all in all I thought he threw very well again. Game two, we made some mistakes in the 2nd inning and just wasn’t able to regroup. Other than that, I thought the entire weekend we played really good baseball especially for some of the conditions. We played really well against a really good team.”

The solid weekend brought WT up to 21st in the latest Collegiate Baseball rankings on NCAA.com. The Buffs will have another chance to make an impression as they host undefeated and 14th ranked Texas A&M Kingsville(10-0) in a three day four game series.

“They were another regional tournament team from last year,” Vandenburg said. “They are extermly talented, they’re playing really good baseball. They will be one of the toughest teams in the region so it’s a huge weekend for us.”

The first game between the Buffaloes and Javelinas will be Friday night at 6:30pm at Wilder park.