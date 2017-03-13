Department of Agriculture Sciences Accepts Donations for Fire Victims

Filed under News, Photos, Showcase

On a day that the people of the Panhandle will not soon forget, the Texas wind didn’t just blow dirt on March 6 but instead spread flames. These flames left behind the ashes of the Panhandle ground and stole away loved ones, homes, livestock and wildlife. The people affected are now trying to overcome the day that started as a normal day but turned into a horrifying nightmare.

After these wildfires destroyed the homes of people in the Panhandle, West Texas A&M University students chose to come together to help support the farmers, ranchers and all others who were impacted. Janine Johnson, the president of the WTAMU Collegiate FFA from Meridian, Idaho has been helping organize the donations and funding for the Panhandle fires.

“This is a student-led project, and we did this because people in the Panhandle treat each other like family,” Johnson said. “They take care of each other.”

The families, farmers and ranchers are needing support as they face these tough times. All donations are accepted for anyone willing to help. They are seeking necessary supplies such as clothing, toiletries, and nonperishable items. The farmers and ranchers are also in desperate need for livestock supplies such as feed, fencing supplies and medicine for livestock.

If interested in donating, please contact the Department of Agricultural Sciences at 806-651-2550.

Students in the Rogers LEAD WT program helped take donated supplies to victims of the fire over the weekend.

Students finished filling a trailer with supplies after other pickups had already delivered many of the donations to Amarillo.

Donations stretched to the opposite wall of the building.