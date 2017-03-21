The Prairie

Let’s Talk About Summer

The Prairie Editorial Staff
March 21, 2017
As we slowly, and, for some, grudgingly, fall back into life as a college student after a much needed spring break, we here at the Prairie are bypassing the rest of the semester and looking toward the summer.  Yes, you heard that right.

For some, which includes many of you, now is the time to think about all the fun you had during spring break and how you can extend that carefree, laissez faire attitude for three whole months once the semester ends, or at the very least, a weekend here and there.

We know that, for some, the notion of a three-month vacation is not remotely possible, so we ask that you think small.  We ask that as you end your semester strong, that you also give yourself something to look forward to.

Over the next few weeks save some money here and there, and for one weekend during the summer you can take that Texas road trip you have always wanted.  Pack up the car and south with a friend (or alone) and enjoy life.

Reprieves, whether short or lengthy, are an important part of who we are.  To take a step back from life, even if just for a moment, is an act that reaps numerous rewards.

Take a moment, close your eyes and remember how relaxed you felt during spring break.  Now, start planning.  It’s never too early to start planning your next getaway.

