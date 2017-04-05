Welcome to the Panhandle

Editorials

For those students who aren’t from Texas, or the panhandle in general, we just want to let you know that we too have no clue why the weather in this area has a mind of its own.

You could have stayed in this area for years and still wouldn’t know how to describe the weather to visitors or new students who are coming to this area.

Even though it is spring time, we still manage to get snow in the forecast. Sometimes you see students were sandals in 60 degree weather and tend to think they are insane, but in reality they are prepared for the rest of the day because it doesn’t stay at 60 degrees forever.

Here, it is expected to snow one hour, rain the other, and next thing you know everyone is walking around with an umbrella in one hand and a sweater in the other.

So if you feel like you made an uncertain fashion statement before you walked out the door today, just know you are not the only one. Here, we all dress on how we predict the weather might be. If the forecast tells us one thing, we follow our gut and dress of another.