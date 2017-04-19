WT Softball Finding Its Stride

Filed under Showcase, Sports

With the postseason starting to creep up, teams are looking to get in their best shape possible. After recently knocking off previously unbeaten Oklahoma City and winning 13 of their last 15 games, West Texas A&M softball seems to be finding their stride.

Batting has been essential to WT’s success as five players are batting at .400 or better. WT leads the nation in batting average with a .391 average, leads in doubles, slugging percentage, and leading with home runs a game at about 2 a game. Put those stats together and you have a team that can put up runs quickly. Head coach Kevin Blaskowski says the offense is an example of great execution.

“Right now our batting is outstanding,” Blaskowski said. “Offensively we are hitting on all cylinders. We leading the nation in all these things and it shows we aren’t just hitting for average but we are also hitting with a lot of power. Kids up and down the line-up are hitting balls out of the park and making things happen. Offensively we’ve done a great job down this stretch.”

One of the reasons for WT’s batting success is Shea Ibrahim. Ibrahim was honored with division two national player of the week earlier this month as the senior third baseman leads the team with a .474 batting average which ranks 17th in the nation. The senior third baseman says the success at bats, is all about confidence.

“I think hitting is always contagious,” Ibrahim said. “Somebody gets a hit then others will follow. It catches along and then you get the pitcher on her heals. We’re playing with great confidence.”

With a team that averages about eight runs a game it can make games a bit easier on the pitchers. Senior pitcher Kami Merrill says the bats help keep some pressure off her and the other pitchers.

“It’s nice to know your team is behind you especially when it’s the bats,” Merrill said “As a pitcher you do the best you can to keep the score low, but things can happen. So it’s nice to know that hits are there when you need them.”

With six games left until the Lone Star Conference tournament teams are making there final adjustments. Coach B looks to improve pitching a bit but the offense has him feeling confident as the Lady Buffs head into the postseason.

“We’re going to the plate with a lot of confidence,” Blaskowski said. “We’ve had great at bats. Everybody is really dialing in, they’ve got a great plan when they step into the box. When you do that and two or three people are swinging the bat well, hitting becomes contagious and soon you whole line-up is doing it. We’re getting a lot of people contributing and no one person is having to carry the load.”

WT hosts Kingsville and then travels to Eastern New Mexico to finish the regular season.