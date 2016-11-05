The Prairie

Callie Shipley, Co-Editor
I am a junior broadcast journalism major, and I hope to become a high school English or journalism teacher one day. Our staff always welcomes ideas and contributors, so please feel free to contact me at cbshipley1@buffs.wtamu.edu with any comments or story possibilities.

Nov 05, 2016
University Police Department Offers Variety of Services, Programs (Photo)
Oct 23, 2016
Students Explore Dream Jobs in Internships (Story)
Oct 14, 2016
SAGE Hosts Night of Faith on Terrill Lawn (Story)
Oct 11, 2016
Organization Spotlight: The Economics Club (Story)
Oct 09, 2016
Students, families enjoy Buff-toberfest festivities (Story)
Sep 17, 2016
Students, faculty and staff share memories from 9/11 (Story)
Sep 04, 2016
Students Join Sororities During Bid Day (Story/Photo)
Sep 03, 2016
Buff Bridge, Peer Mentors Partner to Help Freshmen (Story/Photo)
May 01, 2016
WTAMU to Raise Academic Standards for Admission (Story)
Apr 28, 2016
WTAMU Theatre Department to Present Jane Eyre for Second Week (Story)
Apr 22, 2016
Kimber Harrison Named Student Employee of the Year (Story)
Apr 17, 2016
Zack McMeans Elected Student Body Vice President (Story)
Apr 06, 2016
Landry Morren Elected Student Body President (Story)
Mar 24, 2016
WTAMU Students Spread Message of Service and Love During Spring Break (Story)
Mar 09, 2016
Sigma Gamma Epsilon Aims to Build Awareness (Story)
Feb 27, 2016
WTAMU President, Dr. J. Patrick O’Brien, to Retire (Story)
Feb 15, 2016
WTAMU Online Programs Receive National Accolades (Story)
Feb 01, 2016
WT’s Trang Nguyen recipient of prestigious Gilman Scholarship (Story)
