Welcome, new Buffs!

Filed under Editorials

For the new students that are not native West Texans, welcome to Canyon!

For those that are familiar to the area, welcome back to campus or welcome to West Texas A&M!

The first weeks of class may be a daunting for some freshman and transfer students with classes with strangers, but those strangers may be close friends in a matter of three days.

Your room mate, who also is a total stranger, could be your best friend and your go-to person to vent to.

If you happen to feel like you are a total stranger to everyone across campus, find an organization. Being involved in organizations in your major could potentially give you gateways to the a job when you complete college and keep you at bay from feeling at homesick and have you feel “at home” with others that could be your “second home.”

For those who are not familiar with the area, Canyon is on the up-tick of exanding. The downtown area is expanding with new businesses and resturants coming and more ways to build up WT spirit and bringing the college town feel in the Panhandle.

Up the road on I-27 is Amarillo, where you will find the big-name stores like Walmart, restaurants along I-40, despite the construction and sporting teams in the Amarillo Bulls, the new baseball team and high school football on Friday nights, whether your a sports fan or not.

As you may have noticed already, Panhandle residents are friendly and are willing to help out others during the time of need.

Another fact that is important to know is that Canyon is listed in the top 30 safest college towns, according to safewise.com, which adds a sense of safety to new students and parents, who may be concerned.

West Texas A&M is an institution where doors can be opened for new students. For many, students have taken opportunities to do many things so far and the new students coming in could do the same.

Go out and have a good first week new Buffs!