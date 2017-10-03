This Is Not a Time to Get Political

Close





Filed under Editorials, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As we deal with the aftermath of the horrific events in Las Vegas on Sunday night, it is important that we as people, and as Americans, realize that what happened was truly dark day in American history where 59 people were killed and over 500 injured when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire down upon a crowd attending a music festival in Las Vegas. This is truly a heinous crime that must not be forgotten. Too often today people turn on the news only to hear about how another mass shooting has occurred. Americans are becoming desensitized to these hideous acts of violence.

A student on campus today said they she had heard a politician say something about gun control, and how they used a mass shooting to push their agenda. She couldn’t remember which one it was when she said heard that politician use the death of multiple people to further a political agenda. The biggest problem is that she couldn’t remember which mass shooting it was because they have become so common not only here in the US but also in the all over the world. Not only that, but politicians don’t even wait until those killed are cold before using their deaths as a platform to push their political agenda. Whether it is about gun control or terrorism when so many lives are lost senselessly like the events that happened in Las Vegas, that is not the time to get political.

Let families mourn and lay their loved ones to rest in peace. Because what has happened is far from peaceful.