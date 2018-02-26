Monster Hunter World Review

Monster Hunter is a franchise that has been a niche series in America. This has been mostly due to the choice of platform for a majority of the series’ life. Ranging from the PlayStation Portable (PSP) to the Nintendo 3DS, not many people picked up the series. Monster Hunter World changes that as it was just released on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and XBOX One. A PC port will arrive much later in the year.

The Monster Hunter Series is all about the entertaining cycle of kill monsters, collect remains, make armor, and repeat. While that might sound a bit dull, the satisfying combat of the series, variety of weapons, and general forms of strategy make it a great time not just by one’s lonesome, but with three other friends as well. The Series has always been built on the foundation of a multiplayer co-op experience with amazingly solid combat.

The combat of the series was so well done that the Dark Souls series was inspired to use a system similar to it. Every weapon from the Gunlance to the Heavy Bowgun to the Great Sword all feel as they should and allow for fluid, but weighted movement. Even with slow weapons, the satisfying crunch of their impacts will make it all worth it as well as the massive damage to accompany it.

Each monster in combat has tells for their attacks which typically contain enough wind up to make them easy to read and appropriately dodge or block. Each monster has different weaknesses and even have parts of their bodies to break or even cut off for more loot. Hunters can even capture monsters alive for even more parts for crafting. Monster Hunter World trims a majority of what might have held back some new players. This goes from making needed materials different for crafting to giving each piece of armor a perk instead of requiring the full set. The art design of the series is incredible.

The art team made every monster based on real animals. This reflects onto each monster design as they look like they could exist in real life. The design for the weapons and armor give off an interesting steampunk, medieval, and savage kind of feel all at the same time. The music is just as amazing. All of the music for the game is completely orchestral, adding on the mythic feel of some of the monsters and the general vibe the visual design strives for. Hunters can join-in-progress hunts, a new for the series. This allows for lessening the difficulty of higher ranks without sacrificing the real difficulty of the monsters. Each locale is an open world instead of being segmented like in past games. There’s even an expedition mode to allow for anyone who wants to take in the sights. Large monsters are still on the prowl while in expedition mode for those unaware.

Monster Hunter World is a great example of a being able to satisfy a hardcore crowd while not making a game scary to newcomers. It’s such an excellent game that it’s hard to say if anything that was announced for this year can top its staggering quality.