WTAMU 2019 Communication Week Alumni Table Talk

As a part of Comm week, students gathered in Legacy Hall to hear DLS speaker Annette Simmons discuss the different type of storytelling and the importance and impact storytelling has. Simmons shared many stories and spoke of the many lessons that come with them. After the speaker, the Alumni Table talk was held where student enjoyed free food and had the opportunity to network and talk to former WT students who were once part of the communication department. Students were able to ask alumni questions and receive advice from people that were once in their shoes. The group of alumni included Elizabeth Brown, Abbey Coufal, Jason Crespin, Wilson Lemieux, and Lisa Schmidt.