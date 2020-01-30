Oscar Grouches

Who will win best picture in the 2020 Oscars?

The 2020 Oscars are upon us. This year marks the 92nd annual Oscars celebration. A year’s worth of cinematic accomplishments will be put up against one another to determine which actor had the best line delivery, or which movie bomb had the best musical score.

By some Miracle, “Cats” doesn’t have any involvement with this year’s nominees. Perhaps it was the late 2019 release date, but the 9th edition of the Star Wars saga, “Rise of Skywalker,” has nominations despite also having a late 2019 release date.

There is an argument that “Cats” was possibly snubbed for at least a nomination. Despite 2016s, “Suicide Squad,” receiving universally mediocre reviews, the film won the award for best makeup. So no. I don’t believe the film adaptation of “Cats” will be on any Oscar ballots next year.

But, I digress. This last year has produced some incredible works in the film industry. Controversy has also surrounded some of these candidates, and I’m exclusively looking at “Joker.” Regardless, these films have been viewed as containing values that are deemed “Oscar-worthy.”

The nominations are in, and here is my attempt to predict the major winners in this year’s categories in the most unbiased fashion possible.

I will establish my pick in bold. Possible picks are italicized.

Performance by an actor in a leading role:

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix -Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Performance by an actor in a supporting role:

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Performance by an actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Performance by an actress in a supporting role:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

These awards tend to be decided on one aspect, well besides the abilities of the actors and actresses nominated, whether or not the individual won the SAG award for their effort. In my research the trend in determining the winners has been the SAG Awards.

Achievement in cinematography:

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Achievement in directing:

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho

Best motion picture of the year:

Ford V Ferrari – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Jojo Rabbit – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley

Joker – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Little Women – Amy Pascal

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho

All information regarding nominees, directors and others involved with the films pulled from the Oscars’ website.