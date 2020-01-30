Oscar Grouches
Examining and Predicting the 92nd Oscars
The 2020 Oscars are upon us. This year marks the 92nd annual Oscars celebration. A year’s worth of cinematic accomplishments will be put up against one another to determine which actor had the best line delivery, or which movie bomb had the best musical score.
By some Miracle, “Cats” doesn’t have any involvement with this year’s nominees. Perhaps it was the late 2019 release date, but the 9th edition of the Star Wars saga, “Rise of Skywalker,” has nominations despite also having a late 2019 release date.
There is an argument that “Cats” was possibly snubbed for at least a nomination. Despite 2016s, “Suicide Squad,” receiving universally mediocre reviews, the film won the award for best makeup. So no. I don’t believe the film adaptation of “Cats” will be on any Oscar ballots next year.
But, I digress. This last year has produced some incredible works in the film industry. Controversy has also surrounded some of these candidates, and I’m exclusively looking at “Joker.” Regardless, these films have been viewed as containing values that are deemed “Oscar-worthy.”
The nominations are in, and here is my attempt to predict the major winners in this year’s categories in the most unbiased fashion possible.
I will establish my pick in bold. Possible picks are italicized.
Performance by an actor in a leading role:
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix -Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Performance by an actor in a supporting role:
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Performance by an actress in a leading role:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Performance by an actress in a supporting role:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
These awards tend to be decided on one aspect, well besides the abilities of the actors and actresses nominated, whether or not the individual won the SAG award for their effort. In my research the trend in determining the winners has been the SAG Awards.
Achievement in cinematography:
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Achievement in directing:
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho
Best motion picture of the year:
Ford V Ferrari – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Jojo Rabbit – Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley
Joker – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Little Women – Amy Pascal
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman
1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho
All information regarding nominees, directors and others involved with the films pulled from the Oscars’ website.
