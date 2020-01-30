Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
RANDALL COUNTY ELECTION ADMINISTRATION
CONTACT: SHANNON LACKEY
806-468-5510, [email protected]
The deadline to register to vote for the Primary Election is Monday February 3, 2020.
If you are already registered and have not moved then there is no further action required on your part.
You should contact your local voter registrar if you did NOT receive a new orange voter registration certificate. If you received an address confirmation letter and have not returned it you must have it postmarked by February 3 or drop it off in person.
Things to know about a Primary Election:
- You are not “registered” with a Party in the State of Texas.
- Each voter decides which Party’s ballot that they would like when they come to vote.
- Independent candidates do not have a Primary but will appear on the November ballot.
- The ballot for both the Democratic Party and Republican Party is very long.
- There are 11 non-binding propositions on the Democratic ballot and 10 non-binding propositions on the Republican ballot
Shannon Lackey
Randall County Elections Administrator