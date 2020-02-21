WTAMU Department of Communication Students Win Gold and Silver

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Contact:

Dr. Trudy Hanson

806-651-2800

[email protected]

CANYON, Texas—West Texas A&M University Department of Communication students won four Gold ADDY Awards, two Silver ADDY Awards and a Special Judges Award at last night’s American Advertising Awards in Amarillo.

WTAMU’s Buffalo Advertising team earned a Gold ADDY for its “Be a Dog Person” campaign for Wienerschnitzel, as well as a Special Judges Award for that Integrated Advertising Campaign.

Maroon Productions members Chase Brady, Anna Parsons and Cody Stephens earned two Gold ADDYs for their video productions entered in the Film, Video & Sound, Cinematography category: “Buffalo Stadium Ribbon Cutting” and “Inaugural Game Day.”

Chase Brady and Maroon Productions also won a Gold ADDY for the WT Fast Track Mobile App in the Film, Video & Sound, Animation or Special Effects category.

Lily Gamble earned a Silver ADDY for her work on the 1910 PR website in the Online/Interactive, Website category.

The 2019 WTAMU Bateman Team, consisting of Darby Sparkman, Keila Valdez, Adelyn Hokanson, and Agol Aloak, won a Silver ADDY for “As We Are,” the team’s campaign summary designed to increase diversity in public relations. The team won in the Blogs & Digital Publications category.

About WTAMU’s Department of Communication

The Department of Communication has two undergraduate programs focusing on media communication and communication studies, with a master’s program in communication.