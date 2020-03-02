The Herd’s last stampede

Gallery | 7 Photos The Lady Buffs held their final game Saturday February 29. The game took place at in Canyon Texas at the FUB (First United Bank Center). The Lady Buffs charged onto the court to meet the Cameron Aggies, ready to win.

The Lady Buffs held their final game Saturday February 29, 2020. They played against the Cameron University Aggies. The final score was 80-46, WT with the win. The Lady Buffs fought hard from buzzer to buzzer. They started off strong by scoring the first 2 points of the game. However, Cameron stayed strong and kept their score close to WT’s. AT half, the score at half was 34-28 with the Buffs in the lead. After regrouping, the Lady Buffs stepped on the court with a new drive. WT kept pressure on the Lady Aggies, not allowing them to catch up. By the end of the fourth, the Lady Buffs managed to get almost twice as many points as Cameron University. Ending the last games on a win, the Lady Buffs finished their season with a record of 26 wins and 5 losses.