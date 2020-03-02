WTAMU women’s golf coach receives honor

The West Texas A&M women’s golf team has been led to great success over the years by Coach Meredith Jameson. A Highly talented golfer and coach with a great sense of leadership and commitment to her team. James was awarded the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Coach of the Year. This award was added alongside her three Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year awards.

“People asked when I started playing. I don’t really remember, probably when I could carry a club.” said Jameson.

As her father had five daughters and no sons he spent his time teaching his daughters how to golf from very early ages. Giving them a small 7-iron called a tag-a-long and a putter to use. When she got to college she, two of her sisters, and two of her cousins all attended and played golf at WTAMU as students.

When Jameson started coaching she had less than one scholarship and only was able to offer three or four thousand dollar scholarships.

“My first few years recruiting was very challenging,” said Jameson. This changed when she recruited Hammerli Sriyai “I watched her play and offered her a full scholarship on the spot, and I didn’t even have a full scholarship” Jameson said.

Sriyai helped create momentum for more women wanting to join the women’s golf team. Now Jameson has had an incredible amount of highly talented players over the years, four All-American, three LCS Conference Champions, and one LSC Academic Player of the Year.

Jameson has recruited the best girls locally, nationally, globally. They’ve gone to the national championships the last four years, currently ranked 17th and 12th in the country, third in the region. Loukyee Songprasert, a senior mass communications major on the women’s team, was awarded the Panhandle Sports Golfer of the Year. A very high award as it’s not gender categorized and with a very large pool to be chosen from. “It was really well deserved, she won her conference championship, three-time All-American, All-Conference every year,” Jameson said.

Along with Songprasert, there is Holly Winter and Jelina Fernando as two other highly skilled golfers. Loukyee and Jelina both won the conference championship and Holly won the Regional Championship.

“I don’t want them [the players] to graduate, I just want to clone them and keep them here. They’re wonderful and young women,” Jameson said.

In the 2019 fall semester Jameson coached the men’s golf team for a month as the Men’s golf coach left. “She’s a really good coach, the one month we had her as a coach was really developing and we learned a lot. The whole team got a relationship with her that will benefit us for years to come.” Said Daniel Unger, a freshman men’s team golfer at WTAMU.

With Coach Jameson’s great abilities to scout out amazing players and her knowledgeable coaching, she won’t be needing a whole lot of luck to keep the talent moving in WTAMU’s women’s golf team.