Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum host’s crafts and drafts event

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum hosted their fourth Crafts & Drafts event on March 6, 2020 filled with beer-themed foods, crafts, ale from different breweries and trivia.

“So it came out of an idea of, you know, the brewing community in the panhandle has become really robust with breweries, opening businesses and doing all sorts of really neat things on social media. So we thought what a great way to bring them all together and show that off here at PPHM,” said Stephanie Price, communications and marketing director of Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

Breweries from all over went to the event to serve the panhandle community, one of them being Pondaseta Brewing Co. “Brewing Panhandle Proud” ale with the company being just 15 minutes from Canyon in Amarillo, Texas.

“Pondaseta Brewing Co. is the brainchild of myself and my business partner Trevor Martin. We grew up in Canyon and had moved away and we’re doing our own things and decided that we were really anxious to open a brewery so we synced up together and decided to move back home and open our projects in the panhandle of Texas. Felt like it was an underserved market with a lot of opportunity. People were really excited about craft beer,” said Kaleb West, one of the founding owners and Brewers Pondaseta Brewing Co.

Not only were there drinks but also games such as corn hole, Jenga and a dessert table from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Painting and picture taking are just some of the events that took place in the Panhandle Plains Museum along with many more breweries to experience and try different products.

“It’s brought more awareness to the local craft beer scene. You know it’s grown since over the last couple years, Six Car and Pondaseta and all these so these people can experience and try different products from these local places and they’re not the big guys are very local,” said Jared Read, owner and brewer of Long Wooden Spoon Brewery.

This event brought not only brewers from all over but as well as people with a common passion for ale and a good time. A good way to spend a weekend evening with trivia, good people and good drink.

“I think it’s awesome that people are able to really learn about, you know, a new industry almost in our area that has really popped up. And so it’s fun for the museum to be a gathering place. Our job is really to bring the community together, share the history of this region and get people you know excited about history and everything that we have going on in our community,” Price said.

So next year, perhaps if you see this event taking place think about purchasing a ticket and come out and join the fun at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.