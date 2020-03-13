WTAMU Equestrian jumps to regions success

West Texas A&M University’s hunt seat equestrian team spent the weekend at Texas Tech University in Lubbock to end the main season where they secured their fourth consecutive regional title.

The team started the show on Friday with senior Meg Descheneaux placing first and fifth in open flat and open fences, respectively, with junior Klarissa Bailey placing third and second in the same classes. In the intermediate section, freshman Ava Charrlin placed second in the flat and first in the fence class. Sophomore Joy Hiller took home a first in the intermediate flat.

Senior Kylie Mceuen placed first in the limit fences class, and junior Catie McCharen placed first in the novice class, joined by senior Madelyne Cope in novice section B. Senior Kristan Hamilton finished up the day with another first place for WTAMU in the pre-novice class.

Saturday’s competition saw WTAMU Equestrian continuing to sweep the top three placings, with senior Jordan Schneider and sophomore Rea Golt securing first placings in introductory and pre-novice, respectively. Senior Katelynn Hollister was awarded the reserve title for limit flat section A.

Sunday saw the regional championships for IHSA hunt seat, which started off with senior Sydney Mayo winning reserve champion for the region in intermediate fences. McEuen was awarded the region champion individual title in novice over fences and secured WTAMU’s first spot on the road to Zone Championships. Golt will follow to Zones with her champion place in introductory.

Mayo came back strong later in the day winning region champion for limit flat, making her the third member of the hunt seat team to make it to Zones. In novice championships, McCharen and senior Kira Morris won reserve and region champion, respectively, and both will be advancing to zone championships.

WTAMU Equestrian wrapped up the weekend by securing their fourth consecutive regional championship title for the team, and five individual riders will be representing the Lady Buffs at the IHSA Zone Championships.

Follow WTAMU Equestrian on Facebook to keep updated about their road to National Championships in Syracuse, NY.