WTAMU DLS Events Suspended for Spring Semester

Contact:

Dr. Brian Ingrassia

806-651-2470

[email protected]

MEDIA ALERT

March 18, 2020

In accordance with the university-wide policy in wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, all West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series events through the end of the semester are suspended (Ramona Emerson, Delaney Henderson, Colin Ryan). Some events may be re-scheduled for a later date. Please stay tuned to the DLS website and social media channels for more information: https://www.wtamu.edu/about/distinguished-lecture-series.aspx