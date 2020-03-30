Keeping up with the quarantine

Due to the emphasis on quarantining and staying home, many people have made the switch to working and going to school online. For students still living on West Texas A&M’s campus, many have to keep to themselves entertained when they are not doing their classes or potentially working.

In an article published by USA Today, “Although remaining inside is a good way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, and is an important measure to help ‘flatten the curve‘ of daily cases that put pressure on our health care system, it could lead to a lesser evil: boredom and stir craziness.”

Much of WTAMU’s campus has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these closures include the Virgil Henson Activities Center and the Cornette Library. With the limited number of places to go on campus, students must try their best and get creative to keep themselves entertained.

“We go hammocking a lot you know, try and make ourselves go outside. Not keep ourselves confined to one space. Oh, and ‘Just Dance’…that’s fun,” said sophomore pre-vet biology major, Mia Davis.

Now that classes have transitioned to solely online, students must work even harder to keep up with their class work and online content.

“I set time aside each day and stay in my room and finish the work set for that day,” said junior advertising/public relations major, Nic Clifton.

If students still living on campus still need ideas of what to do to keep them entertained below is a small list of ideas:

Exercise indoors.

No gym? No problem. There are plenty of exercise apps and Youtube videos to download, watch and follow in order to get and stay fit during quarantine in the comfort of your own dorm.

Take advantage of the almost empty campus.

Take walks, ride your bike, skateboard, or find a nice hammocking spot on WTAMU’s campus and enjoy the nice weather. There aren’t as many people on campus so take this time to enjoy it. West Texas weather can be unpredictable at times, soak up the sunny weather while you can.

Start a new project.

Pick up an old hobby, start that book you’ve been putting off, or learn something new. With the new amount of free time you have, take a break from school work and classes. It’s never too late to start a new or old hobby.

Organize and clean.

It is even more important now to keep your room and living space clean and sanitized as much as possible. Take some time to clean and organize your room. Not only does it help pass the time, but it will leave you feeling more accomplished.

Though it is important to stay in and limit your contact with people, it is still important to have human interaction and keep up with your friends and family during this time.

“Talk to your friends. Even though you can’t go and see them 24/7 you know try and FaceTime people, get on Zoom and just try to keep yourself sane,” Davis said.