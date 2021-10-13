WT Top Scholars to Be Celebrated at Luncheon with President Wendler 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Dozens of West Texas A&M University students will be honored Oct. 14 during a special lunch with WT President Walter V. Wendler.

The Top Scholars Luncheon will recognize 52 WT students in recognition of their high school achievements and rank, as well as their WT merit scholarship award level.

These students were specifically recruited to attend WT on the basis of their high school record, said Jeffrey Baylor, WT associate vice president of Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success.

“We want to celebrate with them and show them how pleased we are that they chose to attend WT,” Baylor said.

Recruiting and retaining the very best students is a key principle of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One Westcomprehensive fundraising campaign.

“These students represent some of the best at WT,” Wendler said. “I will recognize the efforts that have earned them a position as a Top Scholar and emphasize the importance of their continued hard work and dedication.”

WT Football Coach Hunter Hughes will speak at the event.

“This group of young men and women represent the bright future of WT,” Hughes said. “It is an honor and privilege to be able to speak to them about how they will define the future of the University in the next several years.”

Students being honored at the event are:

Brittney Albin, a sophomore sports and exercise science major from Clovis, N.M.;

Tori Ballew, a sophomore accounting major from Dalhart;

Kyndahl Britton, a sophomore music performance major from Pflugerville;

Trenton Brown, a freshman finance major from Amarillo;

Xochilt Cardoza, a sophomore psychology major from Hart;

Ransom Colette, a freshman pre-engineering major from Big Spring;

Carter Crabtree, a freshman plan, soil and environmental science major from Boise City, Okla.;

Farrah Creery, a freshman pre-engineering major from Amarillo;

Jaden Davenport, a sophomore agribusiness major from Lubbock;

Elizabeth Dominguez, a freshman animal science major from Hereford;

Macy Downs, a freshman ag media and communications major from Plains;

Yovany Fernandez, a freshman mathematics major from Hereford;

Catherine Finley, a freshman interdisciplinary studies major from Trenton;

Ezekiel Flake, a freshman pre-engineering major from Slaton;

Joby Fogerson, a freshman general business major from Post;

Colton Gallandat, a freshman music education major from Cleburne;

Kassidee Glover, a freshman agriculture major from Tucumcari, N.M.;

Sergio Gonzalez, a freshman political science major from Amherst;

Jacob Grimes, a freshman biology major from Booker;

Macie Groomer, a freshman from Amarillo;

Madison Harmon, a sophomore pre-nursing major from Clovis, N.M.;

Joshua Howell, a sophomore finance major from Amarillo;

Allison Hunter, a sophomore marketing major from Borger;

Samuel Isaac, a freshman animal science major from Comstock;

Kenli Johnson, a freshman agribusiness major from Happy;

Braxton Johnson, a freshman plant, soil and environmental science major from Groom;

Kacyn Kessinger, a freshman biology major from Akron, Colo.;

Niquole Knapp, a sophomore animal science major from Rocky Ford, Colo.;

KelliAnne Lamm, a freshman mathematics major from Kress;

William Larson, a sophomore pre-engineering major from Amarillo;

Hunter Lefevre, a sophomore computer science major from Lockney;

Anna Madden, a sophomore interdisciplinary studies major from Borger;

Carson Miller, a freshman agribusiness and economics major from Floydada;

Jarique Mitchell, a freshman agriculture major from Mobeetie;

Riley Moore, a sophomore political science major from Roswell, N.M.;

Emma Morris, a sophomore criminal justice major from Sunray;

Haley Nguyen, a freshman chemistry major from Amarillo;

Jeran Nolen, a freshman music education major from Stinnett;

Celina Pinela, a freshman pre-engineering major from Bovina;

Kaylee Rhodes, a freshman pre-nursing major from Guymon, Okla.;

Roman Rios, a sophomore music performance major from Amarillo;

Megyn Shadden, a freshman graphic design major from Hale Center;

Meritt Stanford, a sophomore management major from Grandview;

Kaycee Sultemeier, a freshman biology major from Fort Sumner, N.M.;

Rebecca Tracy, a sophomore animal science major from Borger;

Kaylee Trail, a freshman equine industry and business major from Bellevue;

Heidi Vortherms, a freshman athletic training major from Sioux Falls, S.D.;

Noah Wall, a junior wildlife biology major from Amarillo;

Bodie Wesley, a sophomore pre-engineering major from Amarillo;

Prairie Wild, a freshman animal science major from Windom;

Andrew Wilhelm, a freshman general studies major from Amarillo; and

Emmalee Wood, a sophomore pre-engineering major from San Antonio.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 60 undergraduate degree programs, 40 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.