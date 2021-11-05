WT Enterprise Center and Community Partners Announce Global Entrepreneurship Week 

David M. Wilson, Marketing Manager

Amarillo, Texas: The WT Enterprise Center is an official partner for Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international movement powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network, dedicated to making it possible for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company.

The WTEC has teamed up with several community partners to host events centered on providing entrepreneurs informative discussions as well as opportunities to connect with peers, support organizations, and community leaders. WTEC’s partners include the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, America’s Small Business Development Center, Communities Unlimited, Innovation Outpost and WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

A press conference to announce this year’s lineup for GEW was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Revolution at 800, 800 S. Polk St. in downtown Amarillo.

Kyla Frye, WT Enterprise Center executive director, announced a special keynote event featuring bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey, who will discuss how trust is the most critical component of a successful leader and organization.

“The WT Enterprise Center has been participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week since 2013. We have seen firsthand how one week dedicated to celebrating the hard-working entrepreneurs of the Texas Panhandle can bring everyone together to spark renewed energy and hope. We are thrilled to be hosting New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey on Nov. 11 to share his expertise on business leadership through ‘The Speed of Trust,’” said Kyle Frye. “GEW 2021 is special. Not only is it the start of an impactful partnership between community organizations that support business, but it also is a time for us to come together and reflect over the last two years.”

WTEC wasn’t able to host Global Entrepreneurship Week last year due to Covid-19, and this event will allow some of the Amarillo area’s top business leaders to discuss how the region’s business community survived the pandemic and, in some ways, thrived in the true Panhandle spirit.

Events planned for this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week include:

A panel discussion with city and state leaders about legislation affecting Amarillo entrepreneurs;

A lunch discussion about funding business through traditional and alternative options;

A discussion of how to prepare entrepreneurs through career accelerator programs; and

Women in Small Business Leadership Awards, recognizing the incredible efforts and innovation from women in small business.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Global Entrepreneurship Week to not only thank those entrepreneurs and small businesses who are members of the Amarillo Chamber, but also to support and encourage other small businesses and entrepreneurs who are the driving force of Amarillo’s successful business climate,” said Jason Harrison, president and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Each November, GEW celebrates and empowers millions of entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially individuals who face barriers or who have never considered the idea of launching a startup.

“In an economy that is in transition, entrepreneurs will lead us to new industries, new jobs, and new approaches. Global Entrepreneurship Week allows us to showcase that entrepreneurial spirit within our community and Amarillo College,” said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College.

Katy Parrish, project coordinator for Communities Unlimited, said, “GEW is a vessel that has allowed Communities Unlimited, and all of these organizations who have a similar goal of fostering strong, locally-owned businesses in the Amarillo area, to work together and achieve this goal at an even greater level than any of us could do individually. We all have different approaches to how we help these businesses, and GEW allows us to highlight why each of these methods are crucial to helping each and every business succeed.”

“This year’s celebrations are more important than ever since entrepreneurs and small business owners have spent the last year facing the battle of a lifetime. I’m especially excited to be able to celebrate with the Women in Small Business Leadership Awards and recognition from the Texas Governor’s Office,” Gina Woodward, regional director of America’s SBDC — WTAMU, said.

Globally, more than 10 million people take part in thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and give them the knowledge, experience, and connections they need to succeed. A record 180 countries will take part in GEW 2021.

About the WT Enterprise Center

Since 2001, the WT Enterprise Center has been helping local entrepreneurs build great companies. With access to certified business coaches, industry expert specialists, top-notch facilities, and high-level programs, business owners gain the support system and resources needed to take their business to the next level. As leaders of entrepreneur support in the Texas Panhandle, we help business owners build strong, profitable companies that contribute to a thriving economic community.

To view a complete list of events for GEW in Amarillo, visit www.wtenterprisecenter.com/global-entrepreneurship-week. To learn more about the WT Enterprise Center, visit wtenterprisecenter.com. To schedule an interview with our Executive Director Kyla Frye, please email [email protected].