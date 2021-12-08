WT Donning of the Stoles Ceremony Set for Dec. 10 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — About 60 West Texas A&M University students will take part in a special pre-commencement ceremony Dec. 10.

The Donning of the Stoles ceremony — a tradition among African American, Hispanic and international students — will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon Campus.

During the ceremony, parents, family members or friends place a stole on their graduate and express what the student means to them, said Angela Allen, chief diversity and inclusion officer.

“The ceremony is a very heartfelt and warm celebration as the graduate prepares for moving on to the next stage in their life,” Allen said.

Stoles — often serape or kente cloth — are selected by the students to reflect their heritage and culture.

Students taking part in the ceremony will include:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences

Alyssa Guerra, biology pre-med major from Canyon; Taylor Herrera, equine business and industry major from Spring Branch; and Sydney Ramos, animal science major from animal science major from Brownfield.

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Georgina Anderson, business administration major from Amarillo; Oliver Cabrales-Arteaga, marketing major from Pampa; Kandice Cole, management MBA student from Fort Worth; Amanda Gonzales, business law and ethics major from Bastrop; Mariline Hernandez, management/human resources major from Plainview; Daniela Hincapie-Martinez, accounting major from Colombia; Hari Kc, business MBA student from Pearland; Mauro Limas, finance major from Perryton; Debora Lozano, business management major from Laredo; Shayla Nava, public administration major from Hereford; Osato Ohiro, computer information systems business analytics master’s student from Conroe; Mariana Rasgado, management major from Amarillo; Cornelius Cornell-Ade, business management MBA student from Missouri City; Eliaha Rodriguez, business major from Amarillo; Nathan Stotts, marketing major from Amarillo; Micheah Wesley, management major from Amarillo; and Beth Yost, business marketing MBA student from Lakeway.

College of Education and Social Sciences

Sagario Alaniz, political science pre-law major from Post; Linda Gail Castañeda Aranda, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Amarillo; Terry Carrion, education major from Plainview; Mike Dominguez, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Stratford; Andrea Johnson Gauna, counseling master’s student from San Antonio; Marissa Gonzales, social work master’s student from Amarillo; Samantha Gonzales Martinez, social work master’s student from Hereford; Mayra Kelly Guerrero, criminal justice major from Midland; Erick Gutierrez, political science major from Amarillo; Serena Hernandez, education major from Canyon; Idella Jackson, criminal justice major from Amarillo; Sara Ledesma, social work major from Dimmitt; Oscar Marquez, education major from Amarillo; Felix Isaac Martinez, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Levelland; Jazmyn McGuire, criminal justice – corrections major from Canyon; Melinda Medrano, social work major from Amarillo; Angelica Garcia Okamoto, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Dimmitt; Meztli Ostos, social work major from Amarillo; Liz M. Rascón-Alaniz, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Amarillo; Gabriela Arriazola Rivera, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Amarillo; Vanessa Rivota, criminal justice major from Amarillo; Adala Salas Lopez, psychology major from Lamar, Colo.; Gady Sanchez, social work major from Dallas; Eric Sosa, educational leadership doctoral candidate from Amarillo; and Sonya Voyles, social work major from Amarillo.

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Cristal Alvarez, sports and exercise science major from Gruver; America Dominguez, nursing major from Happy; Elisabeth Garcia, nursing major from El Salvador; Denise Lara, health sciences major from Amarillo; Tashra Lewis, health sciences major from College Station; Sabrina Martinez, nursing major from Fort Worth; Shelly Jeniece Miranda, nursing master’s student from Wolfforth; Loraine Nunez, nursing master’s student from Amarillo; Kassandra Razo, sports and exercise science major from Houston; Xavier Dante Rivera, sports and exercise science major from Perryton; and Tuyizere Sandrine, health sciences major from Canyon.

College of Engineering

Kathleen Chavez, civil engineering major from Denver City; Luis Navarro, civil engineering major from Kress; Phyu PhyuKhin, math master’s student from Myanmar; and Jorge Rojas, mechanical engineering major from Ecuador.

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities

Eric Collins, general studies major from Cedar Hill; Pedro Lama-Colon, digital communication major from Bedford; Cree Angel Lespierre, graphic design major from Canyon; Vianeth Mendoza, history major from Fabens; DeAnndra Murry, communication major from Houston; and Yulissa Sandoval, graphic design major from Amarillo.

A diverse student body, faculty and staff is a key principle of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. With enrollment of more than 10,000, WT offers 60 undergraduate degree programs, 40 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 15 men’s and women’s athletics programs.