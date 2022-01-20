WT Opera to Stage Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’ 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University Opera will take audiences on a fanciful journey in its next production, a staging of a beloved classic.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Branding Iron Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the Canyon campus. Tickets are $15 for the public and free for WT faculty, staff and students with a BuffGold card.

“This opera is dear to my heart,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor in WT’s School of Music. “I’ve performed in it many times personally, and it’s ideal for the young voices we have in our program. Mozart is great for voices that are still developing, and this also will provide the students experience in singing in a foreign language — German, in this case.”

The production, which will incorporate English supertitles, also will feature a collaboration with WT Dance, Beckham-Turner said. Guest conductor is Keith Chambers, artistic director of the New Amsterdam Opera in New York City.

In the opera, Prince Tamino (Francesco DiLello) is sent on a quest by the Queen of the Night (Erin Hinds) to rescue her daughter, Pamina (Hailey Arnold), from the sorcerer Sarastro (Evan Hample). With the help of the titular instrument and irrepressible birdcatcher Papageno (Conner Nall), Tamino finds Pamina, but soon learns that all is not what it appears.

“It’s so much fun,” said Hinds, a sophomore vocal performance and music education double major from Amarillo. “This is my first time being a lead in an opera, so I love watching all of the parts come together.”

Nall, a senior music education major from Canyon, said WT Opera has boosted his confidence.

“When I got involved two years ago, I didn’t think I would be where I am today. This role has really helped develop me as an artist,” Nall said. “Now, I want to pursue a career in performance, and that’s thanks to (Beckham-Turner).”

“The Magic Flute” also features DiLello, a music performance graduate student from Highland Mills, N.Y.; Arnold, a sophomore music major from Fischer; Hample, a sophomore musical theatre major from Wasilla, Alaska; Abigail Hite, a junior music major from Carlisle, Pa., as Papagena; and Mitchell Hernandez, a senior music major from Canyon, as Monostatos.

Ensemble members include Shannon Burr, a music performance graduate student from Harrisburg, Pa.; Chloe Ridolfo, a music graduate student from Los Angeles; Codi Hittson, a senior music education major from Amarillo; Analisa Rios, a senior music major from Canyon; Kit Boyington, a senior music major from Goodland, Kan.; Audrey Reidling, a senior music major from Plano; Zachary Todd, a junior musical theatre major from Highland Village; Joshua Moreno, a sophomore music education major from Canyon; a junior musical theatre major from Seagraves; Enrique Lujan, a senior music major from Lubbock; and Matt Thurman, a sophomore musical theatre major from Frisco.

Chorus members and understudies include Alejandra Molina, a senior music education major from El Paso; Eleisha Miller, a senior music major from San Antonio; Brianna Moen, a senior theatre major from Azle; Kat Clark, a sophomore music education major from Canyon; Faith Harrison, a senior music education major from Hereford; Signe Elder, a junior musical theatre major from Lubbock; Grace Gaertner, a junior music education major from Whitehouse; Bethany Martin, a sophomore music major from Fort Worth; Savannah Poor, a December musical theatre graduate from Odessa; Brooklynn King, a sophomore musical theatre major from Pearland; Saralyn Corey, a senior music major from Plano; Jocelyn Hill, a senior musical theatre major from Little Elm; Charlie Sells, a freshman music major from Amarillo; and Daniel Gonzales, a freshman music education major from Taylor.

For tickets, call 806-651-2810 or visit showtix4u.com/events/wtamu.

Fostering an appreciation for the arts is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $85 million.

About West Texas A&M University

WT is located in Canyon, Texas, on a 342-acre residential campus. Established in 1910, the University has been part of The Texas A&M University System since 1990. WT, a Hispanic Serving Institution since 2016, boasts an enrollment of about 10,000 and offers 59 undergraduate degree programs, 39 master’s degrees and two doctoral degrees. The University is also home to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the largest history museum in the state and the home of one of the Southwest’s finest art collections. The Buffaloes are a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference and offers 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs.