The wardrobe staple of Spring 2022: The slip dress

Layers and more layers: There's a lot you can do with a slip dress to bring light to your style and personality. The key to looking stylish during the transition between winter and spring is layers. Don't be afraid to try different materials, such as chunky knits, hooded sweaters, tailored blazers, turtlenecks, tight long sleeves underneath and chic overcoats. As the transition between seasons arrives, simply start layering less.

As fashion lovers, we must accept that trends and styles come and go. However, there are a few that have endured, like the little black dress, miniskirts and denim jackets, to name a few. In recent months, the resurfacing of the controversial ‘90s trend is back: the slip dress.

When the garment first came out, it was meant to be worn underneath dresses. Its purpose was to be practical and functional, not fashionable.

Then, in the ‘90s, women took control of how they wanted to wear them. Many experimented with the dress and saw how chic it looked on its own. Women all over were stepping out with slip dresses everywhere. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Moss and even Princess Diana paved the way for the slip dress to become the fashion staple that it now is. In more recent times, A-listers like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Zendaya have all redefined the slip dress.

We’ve all heard of the typical phrase, “the old must give way to the new.” However, in fashion, that is not entirely true. Another iconic ‘90s trend is making a comeback this season.

What makes this garment so trendy? Well, slip dresses don’t have to be dedicated only to your spring-summer wardrobe. The garment has proven once again its versatility for layering. So, if you’re not ready to show some skin, consider adding one (or four) slip dresses to your wardrobe while you wait for temperatures to drop.

“The slip dress makes me feel pretty and empowered,” said Azeneth Aguero, a freshman agriculture major. “It gives me lots of confidence and I love how versatile it is.”

