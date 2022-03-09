On- versus off-campus housing: Which is more affordable?

Students at West Texas A&M University have a variety of options when it comes to housing. From dorms to apartments to renting a house with friends, the choices are almost endless. However, which choice is best from a financial standpoint?

Dorms

WT students are required to live on campus if they are enrolled full-time (at least 12 hours) and are under the age of 20 years old. Students are not excused from the housing requirement until two years after their high school graduation. This housing requirement applies to new transfer, relocating and re-enrolling students.

On-campus housing, otherwise known as “the dorms,” comes in many forms. The lowest-cost on-campus housing options are Shirley Hall and Guenther Hall, which start at $4010 for a full academic year (all prices based on costs for the 2021-2022 academic year). Guenther Hall has been functioning as the COVID-19 quarantine dorm since the start of the pandemic, so Shirley is the only dorm currently available at this price range.

Jones Hall and Cross Hall are the next level up in terms of price, starting at $4234 for a full academic year. Jarrett Hall is priced slightly higher at $4820 for a full academic year.

Centennial Hall and Founders Hall are at the top tier of pricing for double rooms. Both of these dorm options cost $5500 for a full academic year.

With a full academic year at WT being 32 weeks (two 16-week semesters), a “full year” of housing equates to approximately eight months.

One other perk of living on campus is that you don’t have to pay for any utilities; these prices are all-inclusive.

Apartments

Although Canyon is a small city, it offers several apartment options for students qualified to live off campus.

Four Seasons & Pepper Tree Apartments offer one-bedroom apartments starting at $525 per month or two-bedrooms for $625. The only utility tenants must pay for is electricity, which averages $85 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $120 for a two-bedroom. The total estimated monthly cost for a one-bedroom apartment is $610 and $745 for a two-bedroom.

Campus Row Apartments offers one-bedroom apartments for $550 per month or two-bedrooms for $765. Tenants must pay for electric and gas, which average a combined $100 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $160 for a two-bedroom. The total estimated monthly cost for a one-bedroom apartment is $650 and $925 for a two-bedroom.

McCaslin Apartments offers one-bedroom apartments starting at $525 per month or two-bedrooms for $835. Tenants must pay for utilities, which average $125 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $195 for a two-bedroom. The total estimated monthly cost for a one-bedroom apartment is $650 and $1030 for a two-bedroom.

The Depot offers one-bedroom apartments for $600 per month or two-bedrooms for $800. Tenants must pay for utilities, which average $125 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $195 for a two-bedroom. The total estimated monthly cost for a one-bedroom apartment is $725 and $995 for a two-bedroom.

Legends Canyon offers one-bedroom apartments for $840 per month per person, two-bedrooms for $703 per person and four-bedrooms for $540 per person. Legends uses a system of “utility caps.” For one-bedroom apartments, the tenant pays up to $40 for utilities and any cost over this amount is paid by the company. For two-bedroom apartments, the cap is $30 and, for four-bedrooms, it is $25. The total estimated monthly cost for a one-bedroom apartment is $880 (per person), $733 (per person) for a two-bedroom and $565 (per person) for a four-bedroom.

Note: Off-campus housing costs are estimates based on available data. Do your own research to determine exact costs before making decisions.

Another thing to consider is that living in a “double” dorm room is essentially the same as sharing a one-bedroom apartment with another person. All of the double dorm room options on campus are around 200 square feet, which only equals about 100 square feet of space per person. In contrast, the listed off-campus one-bedroom apartment options average 515 square feet. If two people are sharing a one-bedroom apartment, this provides about 260 square feet per person. Although apartments, unlike dorms, include kitchens and bathrooms within the room, you are still getting more total room space in an apartment.

When cutting the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in half, the average monthly cost is about $330 per person. If you want your own room, the cost is about $460 per person for a two-bedroom apartment.

Gallery | 2 Photos Comparison of the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment individually (Individual) versus sharing (Shared) with another person. Apartments, in order of appearance, are Legends Canyon (Legends), Four Seasons & Pepper Tree Apartments (4SPT), Campus Row Apartments (CR), McCaslin Apartments (McCaslin) and The Depot (Depot). The prices for Legends Canyon are based on the individualized cost of renting a room in a four-bedroom (4B), two-bedroom (2B) and one-bedroom apartment (1B). Costs are inclusive of utility estimates. (Graph/Hannah Valencia)

Another perk of living in the dorms is that you only have to pay for housing during the months the university is open rather than signing a lease that extends the timeframe of the semester. Signing a 12-month lease requires you to pay for an extra four months beyond the timeframe of the WT academic year. This automatically adds one-third more to your housing costs each year if you live at home with your parents during the off time.

However, Legends Canyon provides the option of renting from August to May if tenants pay a $150 fee. The normal, non-fee lease period runs from August to July.

If you do need or want to live in Canyon during the winter break, May intersession and summer, there are options to stay on campus. For winter break, students can sign up to stay in their rooms during the break. However, there is about a week when the campus is closed and only residents of Jarrett Hall can stay in the dorms during this time period. May intersession and summer housing have a flat rate because all students must reside in Founders Hall. May intersession costs $275 and each five-week summer session costs $575.

Therefore, the total cost of living on campus for the summer (including May intersession) is $1425, equivalent to a monthly housing expense of $475.

Arguably the greatest financial perk of on-campus housing is the opportunity to take advantage of WT’s housing incentive, which gives qualified students the option of receiving a full academic year of housing free. First-time enrolled students receive a free sixth semester of housing after living in the dorms for five consecutive semesters. After seven semesters, the eighth semester is also free. Transfer students receive a semester of housing at 50% price after living in the dorms for three consecutive semesters. After five semesters, the sixth semester is also half price.

Students have a variety of choices when it comes to making housing decisions. The right decision is different for every student based on individual needs and budget. The above information is meant to present factors that may impact decision-making for students as they consider the best option for their needs.

For more information about on-campus housing rates and requirements, visit the Residential Living webpage or visit their office on the east side of campus, on the corner of 26th Street and University Drive, in the southwest corner of Centennial Hall.

Housing deadlines for next academic year are coming up! To keep your same room, you must reapply for that room between March 21 and 24. To apply to a different room, you must reapply between March 30 and May 1. If you are moving off-campus, graduating or otherwise leaving WT, you must visit the Office of Residential Living between March 23 and April 20.