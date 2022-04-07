Flannery O’Connor’s ‘Revelation’ Topic of Next WT Great Books Series Discussion 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — An iconic Southern author’s work will be in the spotlight during the April installment of West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series.

Chris Hudson, assistant professor of English at Amarillo College, will lead the discussion of Flannery O’Connor’s “Revelation” at 7 p.m. April 12 via Zoom.

“I’ve taught O’Connor before and addressed her mostly from a gender perspective,” Hudson said. “Now the question of O’Connor, as it is with Faulkner and other southern writers, is the question of their racist views. Two years ago The New Yorker published an essay called ‘How Racist Was Flannery O’Connor?’ which dug into a number of recent articles exploring her racism. ‘Revelation’ is one of the stories mentioned in that article. It is also a story about a racist woman receiving her moment of grace as a Human Development textbook hurled by a college girl smacks her in the head. I’ll be wanting to think about those dynamics with the group.”

The discussion series — sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages — is open to those who either have or haven’t read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

WT professors and guest lecturers lead the monthly discussions.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held in person on the second Tuesday of the month at Burrowing Owl Books, 7406 S.W. 34th Ave., Suite 2B, in Amarillo. It shifted to Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic; a return to in-person meetings is expected to occur in coming months.

To register for the April discussion, email Bloom at [email protected].

