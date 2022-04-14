WT, Education Credit Union Form First-Ever Corporate Alumni Network 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University and Education Credit Union will partner for a first-of-its-kind organization for Buffs in the workforce.

Officials said the ECU WT Alumni Network will serve as a focal point for additional volunteer opportunities for ECU employees and solidify their bonds to WT.

“More than 20 percent of our team and more than half of our board of directors are WT alumni,” said Eric Jenkins, ECU president and CEO. “We believe this chapter will create a real sense of pride among this group.”

The network is similar to existing regional chapters, such as in Wellington and the Top of Texas Chapter that encompasses several north Panhandle counties, which serve alumni who are tied together geographically, as well as college-centered organizations like the Ag Development Association, which connect alumni who graduated from specific programs.

“We hope that, through corporate networks like this, employee relationships within the company strengthen, as does their connection with the University, with fellow alumni and with current students,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director.

Companies that agree to form a corporate network pay membership fees for their WT alumni employees, Hall said.

Annual fees are $2,500 for small companies up to 25 WT alumni employees; $3,500 for medium-sized companies up to 50 WT alumni employees; and $5,000 for large companies up to 100 WT alumni employees. Fees for companies with more than 100 WT alumni employees will be determined based on their total number.

When employees join a corporate chapter, they get all the benefits of a WT Alumni membership, including a subscription to The West Texan, the University magazine; alumni discounts and perks; and a yearly membership gift.

“I’m looking forward to finding ways for the ECU team to give back to the University through fundraising, awareness and fellowship,” said Adrian Alejandre, ECU senior vice president of lending and WT alum. “I think another huge opportunity for the new alumni network would be the ability to connect current students with our team of professionals for mentor opportunities as students pursue careers after graduation.”

Half of the annual fees will be reserved by the WT Alumni Association for its operations. The other half can be used at the company’s discretion for scholarships, as ECU has chosen to do, or for events connecting employees and current students, engaging alumni or involving community service.

The alumni network is one of many partnerships between ECU and WT, including the ECU Buff $mart Program, an in-the-works student-led ECU branch in Canyon, and the ECU History Studio at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Companies interested in starting their own corporate alumni network can contact Hall at 806-651-2317 or visit buffalum.com.

Partnering with community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

