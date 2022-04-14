WT Spring Choir Concert Set for April 21 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Spirituals, sonnets and even a sing-songy hit are on tap for West Texas A&M University’s spring choir concert.

Performances by the WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers and Chorale will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 21 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

“This fast-moving concert will feature a selection of shorter works that allow our students to shine,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.

The Collegiate Choir will perform “Werfet Panier auf im Lande” by Georg Philipp Telemann, “Ecce Novum” by Ola Gjeilo, “Tum Balalaika” arranged by Gwen Arch and “Two Choral Sketches” by David Ashley White.

The Chamber Singers will perform “So ben mi c’ha bon tempo” by Orazio Vecchi, “Madonna mia gentil” by Luca Marenzio, “Shall I Compare…” by Nils Lindberg, “Daemon irrepit callidus” by György Orbán, “Behold, How Good” by Michael John Trotta and “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and arranged by Kirby Shaw.

And finally, the Chorale will perform an original work by Pullen, “O Love That Will Not Let Me Go,” in addition to “Sweet Day” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, “Cantate Domino” by Karl Jenkins, “Vum Viva Vum” by Kevin Siegfried and “This Is My Father’s World” arranged by Ēriks Ešenvalds.

Collegiate Choir members include Deena Abdullat of Amarillo; Keeli Crabtree of Placitas, New Mexico; Weslie Harman of McKinney; Bethany Martin of Benbrook; Saralyn Corey of Dallas; Isabelle Escobar of Borger; Holly Holcomb of Amarillo; Austen Jones of Amarillo; Hope McClure of Mineral Wells; Brooke Osborne of Loomis, California; Kourtney Osborne of Loomis, California; Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso; Codey Maxey of Amarillo; Carlos Williams of Amarillo; Grant Fithen of Bushland; Logan Warren of Littlefield; and Weston Wilkerson of Johnson, Kansas.

Chamber Singers members include Hailey Arnold of Midland; Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas; Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grace Gaertner of Tyler; Analia Pequeño of Amarillo; Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma; Faith Harrison of Hereford; Codi Hittson of Amarillo; Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon; Austen Jones of Amarillo; Ailisa Kelch of Canyon; Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo; Madison Moreno of El Paso; Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York; Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso; Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona; Josh Moreno of Canyon; Charlie Sells of Canyon; Brady Fellers of Borger; Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth; and Bret Parker of Cypress.

Chorale members include Hailey Arnold of Midland; Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas; Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Selestial Calderon of El Paso; Hannah Felker of Amarillo; Grace Gaertner of Tyler; Erin Hinds of Amarillo; Eleisha Miller of San Antonio; Alejandra Molina of El Paso; Anailia Pequeño of Amarillo; Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma; Analisa Rios of San Angelo; McKenna Cooper of Midlothian; Maegan Gilley of Abilene; Faith Harrison of Hereford; Abigail Hite of Nashville; Codi Hittson of Amarillo; London Hughes of Wolfforth; Catherine Ingham of Amarillo; Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon; Ailisa Kelch of Canyon; Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo; Madison Moreno of El Paso; Audrey Reidling of Plano; Elaina Robinson of Amarillo; Julian Ayala of Fort Worth; Grant Denny of Amarillo; Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York; Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona; Mitchell Hernandez of Canyon; Josh Moreno of Canyon; Charlie Sells of Canyon; Joshua Carillo of Abernathy; Brady Fellers of Borger; Caisey Hardy-Fowler of Finley, Ohio; Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth; Conner Nall of Canyon; Bret Parker of Cypress; and Tristan Van Natta of Anchorage, Alaska.

