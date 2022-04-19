WT Graduate School Scholarships Available for May Grads 

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — Scholarship money for graduate school is available for those about to earn their undergraduate degrees from West Texas A&M University and other accredited institutions around the country.

A one-time scholarship of $1,000 is available for domestic students graduating in May with a cumulative 3.0 undergraduate GPA who wish to pursue a degree in the WT Graduate School.

Scholarships will be awarded to students enrolled in either the Summer 1 or Summer 2 semesters for a minimum of three graduate credit hours.

“This summer scholarship gives WT the opportunity to make graduate school even more affordable for students, while recognizing the accomplishments of the graduating class of spring 2022,” said Dr. Angela Spaulding, vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School.

Priority deadline for applying to the WT Graduate School for the summer is May 1.

WT offers more than 35 graduate degrees in a variety of fields within each of its Colleges: the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, the College of Engineering, the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The University also offers doctoral degrees in agriculture and educational leadership.

Graduate students, both new and returning, may also be eligible for other University scholarships and federal need-based aid.

Applicants must complete the general scholarship application at wtamu.edu/scholarships.

Awards will be made based on availability of funds.

For information about the graduate scholarships, visit wtamu.edu/graduate/ scholarships.

Encouraging students to pursue graduate degrees helps WT meet the needs of the Panhandle and beyond, as laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

