WT’s One West Campaign Scores National Advertising Awards 

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s One West campaign scored two national advertising awards, as did two other University marketing initiatives.

WT won two silver medals from Collegiate Advertising Awards for its campaign touting the historic, $125 million comprehensive fundraising campaign—one for the campaign itself, and one for logo design.

Senior graphic designer Caitlin Doyle won a gold medal for designing a T-shirt for the Día de los Muertos celebration for Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

Graphic designer Dwanya Pierce won a bronze medal for her work on a folded brochure for The Arts at WT Subscription Series for the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Collegiate Advertising Awards honors excellence in marketing and advertising specific to the field of higher education.

CAA received entries from the United States and Canada representing small community colleges to very large schools and universities.

Submissions were reviewed by a national panel of industry experts, with a possibility of 100 total points. WT’s entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.

Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16 percent of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal.

“I am very proud of my team for winning these national awards. It is a fantastic achievement,” said Kelly Carper Polden, assistant vice president for communication and marketing. “Our One West campaign awards are affirmation of the team’s creativity and vision that bring the comprehensive campaign to life and tell the story and aspirations of the Panhandle’s University. And, the fact that both our graphic designers won awards for individual design projects illustrates their depth of talent and creativity. It’s inspiring to work with a team where everyone in pursuit of a common goal—to promote WT.”

Additional WT team members recognized in the awards include Polden; Chip Chandler, senior communications specialist; Darcy Lively, content coordinator and producer; Alyssa Mince, print shop technician; Chris Rea, web director; and Meghan Watts, print shop manager.

“The awards recognize the outstanding leadership and creative teamwork in the University’s communication and marketing division,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “Advancing the excellent brand of WT on behalf of the students, faculty, staff, alumni and communities of this region—especially at this national level—is essential as the Panhandle’s University.”

Previously, WT’s One West campaign scored five honors at the 2022 American Advertising Awards hosted by American Advertising Federation–Amarillo, including a gold, two silver and two bronze awards.

One West fuels the vision of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

