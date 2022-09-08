Explore Graduate Degree Possibilities in Engineering, Math at WT Open House

CANYON, Texas — Deadline is Sept. 20 for engineers and mathematicians to register for a opportunity to advance their education.

The West Texas A&M University Graduate School and the University’s acclaimed College of Engineering will host a virtual open house at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 to allow potential students to explore competitive graduate programs in engineering, engineering technology and mathematics.

“Our master of science in engineering program is unique in its interdisciplinary course offerings,” said Dr. Emily Hunt, dean. “The program is ideal for working engineers looking to enhance their engineering knowledge in a variety of areas and to secure promotions in their field, as well as engineers who are interested in pursuing a Ph.D. or career in research and development.”

U.S. News & World Report recently gave WT’s online engineering graduate program one of its coveted Best Program rankings. The magazine also ranked WT’s graduate engineering programs No. 4 in Texas.

“Rankings like this and from other prestigious outlets show that WT’s program is cost-competitive and student-centered, and we provide you a streamlined path forward in your engineering career,” Hunt said.

Potential students also will learn about funding opportunities, including scholarships and federal need-based aid, as well as admission requirements and how to apply for upcoming terms.

Those who register by the deadlines have the chance to win an application fee waiver from the WT Graduate School.

For details, visit wtamu.edu/graduate/events.

