WT Authors to Celebrate Recent Publication of Four Books

CANYON, Texas — Five West Texas A&M University faculty members will celebrate the recent publications of their books in a special event Sept. 27.

The Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities Book Release Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Shell, 1519 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

“Writing a book, in my humble opinion, is kind of a big deal, and lots of academics never do it,” said Dr. Bonnie Roos, head of WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages and director of research for the Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “We’re celebrating these authors’ hard work and showing the community the wide expanse of regional research that is taking place in our College.”

Each author will read a short excerpt of their work at the event, which also will include drinks, appetizers and desserts. Books will be on sale, as well.

Featured books and authors include:

Forthcoming books by other faculty members in the College will cover subjects as diverse as art stories of the Texas Panhandle, the Indianapolis Speedway and rock band Iron Maiden.

The books are prime examples of WT’s role as a Regional Research University, as laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised more than $110 million.