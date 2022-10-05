WT Fall Choir Concert to Celebrate ‘Human Spirit and Unity’

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]mu.edu

CANYON, Texas — Three West Texas A&M University ensembles will praise harmony—in multiple senses of the word—in the fall choir concert Oct. 13.

WT’s Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singer and Chorale each will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall. Admission is free.

“The program will include a variety of literature, all centered around the idea of celebrating the human spirit and unity,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. “Folk songs from around the world, music from Western and Eastern cultures and American popular songs all will be represented.”

Among songs to be performed are “Shenandoah,” “Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord,” “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Walking in Memphis” and more.

Student directors Brady Fellers, junior music education major from Amarillo, and Conner Nall, senior music education major from Canyon, will join Pullen on the conductor’s podium.

Following is a roster of each choir:

Collegiate Choir

Sopranos: Alyssa Carty, junior music education major from Lamar, Colorado; Keeli Crabtree, sophomore biology / pre-vet major from Canyon; Weslie Harman, senior music education major from McKinney; Savannah Jones, sophomore criminal justice major from Hot Springs, Arkansas; Hannah Olson, freshman music therapy major from San Angelo; and Lorelei Sicks, freshman music therapy major from Amarillo.

Altos: Saralyn Corey, junior music therapy major from Dallas; Catherine Dockery, freshman music education major from Wichita Falls; Isabella Escobar, sophomore studio art major from Borger; Edna Orona, freshman music education major from El Paso; and Becca Hall, freshman communication major from Flagstaff, Arizona.

Tenors: Caedon Dietz, freshman music industry major from Dresden, Germany; and Luis Martinez, freshman general business major from Pampa.

Basses: Brady Fellers, junior music education major from Amarillo; Erick Langford, junior music composition and guitar performance major from Amarillo; Cody Maxey, sophomore vocal performance and music technology major from Amarillo; and Conner Nall, senior music education major from Canyon.

Chamber Singers

Sopranos: Alyssa Carty, junior music education major from Lamar, Colorado; Sarah Estes, freshman vocal performance major from Turpin, Oklahoma; Grace Gaertner, senior music therapy major from Whitehouse; Sauncy Reddick, junior music education major from Beaver, Oklahoma; and Lorelei Sicks, freshman music therapy major from Amarillo.

Altos: Faith Allbee, freshman music education major from Amarillo; Faith Harrison, senior music education major from Hereford; Holly Holcomb, sophomore music therapy major from Amarillo; Austen Jones, sophomore music technology major from Amarillo; Zoe Kizziar, freshman music education major from Canyon; and Elizabeth Mendoza, senior music education major from Amarillo.

Tenors: Jonathan Enriquez, senior music education major from El Paso; Nathan Thompson, freshman music education and performance major from El Paso; and Justin Williamson, graduate student in vocal performance from Amarillo.

Basses: Brady Fellers, junior music education major from Amarillo; Kyler Hilton, freshman music education major from Canyon; Ethan Klein, sophomore accounting major from Aurora, Colorado; and Cody Maxey, sophomore vocal performance and music technology major from Amarillo.

Chorale

Sopranos: Faith Allbee, freshman music education major from Amarillo; Morgan Baily, freshman musical theatre major from El Paso; Shannon Burr, alumna and part-time instructor of voice from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Selestial Calderon, freshman music therapy major from El Paso; Sarah Estes, freshman vocal performance major from Turpin, Oklahoma; Hannah Felker, sophomore business major from Amarillo; Grace Gaertner, senior music therapy major from Whitehouse; Maegan Gilley, senior music education major from Abilene; Erin Hinds, junior music education and vocal performance major from Amarillo; Gracie Ingham, junior international affairs major from Amarillo; Austen Jones, sophomore music technology major from Amarillo; Alejandra Molina, junior music education major from El Paso; and Sauncy Reddick, junior music education major from Beaver, Oklahoma.

Altos: McKenna Cooper, junior music therapy and vocal performance major from Midlothian; Faith Harrison, senior music education major from Hereford; Abigail Hite, junior music education and performance major from Nashville; Anna Holcomb, freshman psychology major from Amarillo; Holly Holcomb, sophomore music therapy major from Amarillo; Zoe Kizziar, freshman music education major from Canyon; Erin Klein, freshman digital media communications major from Aurora, Colorado; Hope McClure, sophomore music therapy major from Mineral Wells; Elizabeth Mendoza, senior music education major from Amarillo; Madison Moreno, senior music education major from El Paso; Marlee Ramirez, freshman music education and vocal performance major from Canyon; Elaina Robinson, junior interdisciplinary studies major from Amarillo; and Hailey Williams, undeclared freshman from Lubbock.

Tenors: Julian Ayala, senior music business-technology major from Fort Worth; Grant Denny, sophomore animal science/pre-vet major from Amarillo; Jonathan Enriquez, senior music education major from El Paso; Josh Moreno, sophomore music education major from Canyon; Charlie Sells, sophomore music technology major from Canyon; Gideon Talley, freshman music technology major from Canyon; Nathan Thompson, freshman music education and performance major from El Paso; and Justin Williamson, graduate student in vocal performance from Amarillo.

Basses: Josh Carrillo, senior music education major from Abernathy; Rayden Caster, freshman mechanical engineering major from Canyon; Ethan Evers, freshman music therapy major from Canyon; Brady Fellers, junior music education major from Borger; Kelton Harbison, freshman music education major from Canyon; Kyler Hilton, freshman music education major from Canyon; Youngsoo Kim, graduate student in vocal performance from South Korea; Ethan Klein, sophomore accounting major from Aurora, Colorado; Conner Nall, senior music education major from Canyon; Daniel Taylor, senior chemistry major from Leander; and Logan Warren, senior music major from Littlefield.