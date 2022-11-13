Shampoo For Skincare

Anti-Dandruff shampoo being used for skincare

There have been several reviews on the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff shampoo for fungal acne. This week, I decided to give the product a review of my own.

When my friend recommended the Nizoral product, I was skeptical about trying the product. Adding shampoo to my skincare routine isn’t usually the solution that comes to mind. After doing more research, I realized multiple skincare influencers use the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff shampoo to treat fungal acne. Dermatologists say dandruff shampoo can be effective because zinc pyrithione and selenium sulfate can fight fungal acne growth.

I applied the product to my face like a mask, every day for 10 minutes. After the product dried it began to tighten on my face and after I washed the shampoo off, my skin was left very dry. I thought the product was helping my acne, but nothing really changed. If anything, my acne looks worse than when I started. My acne started to get worse when I moved to Canyon, I believe it is the water that changed my skin. In Fort Worth the water hardness is 140 PPM (Parts per million) and in Amarillo the water hardness is 248 PPM. This means there are more dissolved minerals in the water causing my skin to break out.Surprisingly nothing has helped me control my acne since I moved to Canyon.

I had high hopes for the Nizoral Anti-Dandruff shampoo;so many people had amazing reviews. Sadly it did not work for me.