Registration Now Open for 2023 WT New Student Orientation Sessions
CANYON, Texas — Registration is open now for New Student Orientation sessions for West Texas A&M University students for the 2023-24 academic year.
Incoming freshmen can sign up for eight different NSO sessions to be held between May and August.
“NSO is the one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” said Amanda Lawson, WT assistant director of new student and transfer orientation. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”
To attend, interested students must visit wtamu.edu/nso to complete a pre-orientation information module and select a date.
Up to 200 students can be accommodated at each session. Sessions stretch over two days beginning at 5 p.m. on Day 1 and ending at 6 p.m. on Day 2.
NSOs are divided up by academic colleges:
- Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences: May 19-20; June 1-2; June 22-23; June 29-30; July 20-21; and Aug. 14-15;
- Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business: May 19-20, June 1-2, June 29-30, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15;
- Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences: May 19-20, June 8-9, June 29-30, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15;
- College of Engineering: May 19-20, June 1-2, June 8-9, June 22-23, July 20-21 and Aug. 14-15;
- Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities: May 19-20, June 8-9, June 29-30, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15; and
- College of Nursing and Health Sciences: May 19-20, June 8-9, June 22-23, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15.
Students who have yet to decide on a major may choose to attend an orientation for any college that sounds appealing, or they may select any date for the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.
Family orientation sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Day 2 of each session.
Costs are included with the student’s first semester tuition bill.
