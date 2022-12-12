Registration+Now+Open+for+2023+WT+New+Student+Orientation+Sessions

CANYON, Texas — Registration is open now for New Student Orientation sessions for West Texas A&M University students for the 2023-24 academic year.

Incoming freshmen can sign up for eight different NSO sessions to be held between May and August.

“NSO is the one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” said Amanda Lawson, WT assistant director of new student and transfer orientation. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”

To attend, interested students must visit wtamu.edu/nso to complete a pre-orientation information module and select a date.

Up to 200 students can be accommodated at each session. Sessions stretch over two days beginning at 5 p.m. on Day 1 and ending at 6 p.m. on Day 2.

NSOs are divided up by academic colleges:

Students who have yet to decide on a major may choose to attend an orientation for any college that sounds appealing, or they may select any date for the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Family orientation sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Day 2 of each session.

Costs are included with the student’s first semester tuition bill.

Engaging and retaining the best students is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021 — has raised more than $110 million.