Students to headline West Texas A&M University’s Media Communication Association Series

JAN. 25, 2022

Tags: Students, NMGZ, Featured, Media Communication, Community

CANYON, Texas – Drew Helterbran, Kara Villarreal, and Jordan Conde will headline West Texas A&M University’s Media Communication Association (MCA) Series in a Jan. 25 event.

The students will speak at 12:20 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees can register for the meeting using this link: https://bit.ly/MCAJanuary2023

The event is free and open to all WT students and staff.

Drew Helterbran was WT’s first representative for the National Millennial and Gen Z Community, (NMGZ). Helterbran traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, in the summer of 2022, as well as traveled to New York City in the fall of the same year.

Kara Villarreal attended a business conference with NMGZ in New York City in the fall of 2022.

“I’m really excited,” Villarreal said. “I think speaking at the MCA event will be a great way for the other members of NMGZ and myself to have the opportunity to share our experiences of this organization.”

Jordan Conde traveled to Los Angeles as WT’s representative.

“I’m actually pretty excited about the MCA event,” Conde said. “It’s always good to get the message out about MCA.”

The MCA series, named by WT students, was created in 2018 to bring all of WT’s student organizations together to hear guest speakers from a variety of communication fields.

"I hope that students walk away with a better idea of the organization and how younger people have ideas that need to be listened to," Villarreal said. "It's important for Gen Z to be heard, our voices matter and this organization allows us to do just that. I hope students are encouraged to look into the organization and potentially become members."






