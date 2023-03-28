New+Secret+WT+Starbucks+Menu+to+Launch+March+30

Contact: Michael Ives

CANYON, Texas — The Starbucks retail location on campus at West Texas A&M University will launch three secret drink items March 30.

The three menu items, each created by WT students, are Panhandle Sky, Bucky’s Bonfire and a strawberry matcha cold foam.

Panhandle Sky—created by Victoria Castillo, a sophomore pre-nursing major from Pleasanton—is a combination of Refresher bases with strawberry and dragon fruit Inclusions.

Bucky’s Bonfire—created by former barista Alejandra Molina, a senior music education major from El Paso—is a hot coffee drink made with blonde shots and notes of white mocha and toffee nut.

The strawberry matcha cold foam was created by Sarah Fauzi, a freshman chemistry major from Amarillo.

“I usually just make these drinks for my friends, so it’s crazy that something I came up with will be all over campus,” Castillo said. “It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m really excited about it.” Castillo said.

WT Student Government Association members participated in a taste test and named the secret menu drinks.

“SGA is excited to have drinks that incorporate great taste and the Buffalo spirit in one,” said Annie Valicek, student body president and senior agribusiness and economics major from Houston. “The secret menu is a great way to engage students while adding great products to the menu. We are eager to see this idea come to fruition and to share it with everyone we can.”

The secret WT menu can be found at the Starbucks location and WT Dining Services’ Instagram and Facebook pages.