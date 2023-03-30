WT Students, Faculty to Take Part in Annual AMoA Exhibition

CANYON, Texas — Dozens of West Texas A&M University student artists will hang their works in an annual joint exhibition with Amarillo College opening April 7 at Amarillo Museum of Art.

The AC/WT Student/Faculty Exhibition will hang through April 23 at the museum, 2200 S. Van Buren St. in Amarillo.

An opening reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 7. Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director, and Dr. Amy Von Lintel, professor of art history, will lead a gallery talk at 7 p.m. about the WT works on view, preceded by a 6:45 p.m. discussion about the AC works.

In all, 59 works by 37 students were chosen by eight WT faculty members to hang in the exhibition.

“Salvage Yard Memories” by Kayla Monds “Salvage Yard Memories” by Kayla Monds

“This show is the high point of our school year because it the time when show off their students’ hard work,” said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts. “This year’s selection process was challenging due to the caliber and quality of work submitted, but the selected work is worthy of being exhibited in professional venues like the Amarillo Museum of Art. We are proud to expose our students’ artwork to a larger audience and that there are good things going on in the art program at WT.”

Eight WT faculty members also will hang works in the show: Revett; Rob Weingart, instructor of art; Marcus Melton, associate professor of art; Anna Lemnitzer, assistant professor of art and design; Misty Gamble, assistant professor of 3-D art; Ann Callen, instructor of art; Michael Longhofer, instructor of art; and Dr. Ashley Campbell, WT’s Dr. Helen Piehl Professor of Education, who is auditing a photography class.

The AC/WT joint exhibition has been held regularly since 1972.

Photo:“Broken?” by Christi Dawson “Broken?” by Christi Dawson

“The exhibition showcases the best works from current students and faculty,” said Alex Gregory, AMoA curator of art. “Students learn to prepare work for the exhibition and gain a sense of pride in sharing their work with the community in the professional setting of the museum.”

WT students participating in the exhibition include: Madilyn Ballew, a sophomore studio art major from Texline; Ana Briones, a junior graphic design major from Plainview; Kia Broussard, a senior graphic design major from Dallas; Lauren Corea, a junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Christi Dawson, a senior graphic design major from Hereford; Isabella Escobar, a sophomore art major from Borger; John Flatt, a senior studio art major from Canyon; Emily Flores, a junior graphic design major from Amarillo; Katy George, a graduate student in studio art from Guymon, Oklahoma; Dylan Green, a junior graphic design major from Dumas; Samuel Gutierrez, a sophomore graphic design major from Lubbock; Sydnee Hendrick, a junior graphic design major from White Deer; Elvina Hernandez, a senior studio art major from Wellington; Kegan Hollis, a graduate studio art student from Texico, New Mexico; Abigail Key, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo; Caleb King, a sophomore studio art major from Canyon; Anthony Kiser, a junior art education major from Amarillo; Joey Martinez, a graduate studio art student from Lubbock; Chris Mathews, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo; Chasely Matmanivong, a graduate studio art student from Montgomery, Alabama; Olivia Matthews, a junior graphic design major from Benbrook; McKenna McClenny, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo; Emma Miller, a junior art education major from Berthoud, Colorado; Kayla Monds, a junior studio art major from Pampa; Isaac Moralez, a sophomore graphic design major from Kress; Chance Neese, a sophomore art major from Amarillo; Chit Pu, a junior studio art major from Amarillo; Ana Ramirez, a senior studio art major from Perryton; Eva Rasskazova, a freshman general studies major from Krasnoyarsk, Russia; Leandra Spear, a senior psychology major from Amarillo; Kara Speedy, a sophomore studio art major from Amarillo; Briana Vigil, a freshman art major from Spearman; Natally Villarreal, a junior art education major from Mustang, Oklahoma; Anna Vongkaysone, a senior studio art major from Amarillo; Kenedy Wheeler, a senior studio art major from Flower Mound; and Victor Zafiro, a sophomore graphic design major from Canadian.

Fostering an appreciation for the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World .

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $108 million.

Top photo: “Portrait” by Kenedy Wheeler