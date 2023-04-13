WT+Student+Government+Association+to+Host+Speed-Dating+Forum+with+Canyon+Leaders

CANYON, Texas — Current and incoming Canyon city commissioners will answer questions from West Texas A&M University students in a first-of-its-kind campus event.

The forum, formatted like a speed dating session, will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 18 in the Legends Club in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.

The event is a joint effort between WT Student Government Association and the Canyon city secretary’s office.

Students and interested Canyon residents will divide into small groups, each of which will get a three-to-five-minute conversation with elected officials and those who would be running unopposed in the now-canceled May 6 general election.

Participating city leaders are scheduled to include Mayor Gary Hinders; Cody Jones, mayor pro tem; Paul R. Lyons, Commissioner Place 3; Kelsey Ward, outgoing Commissioner Place 4; Robyn Cranmer, incoming Commissioner Place 4; Randy Ray, outgoing Commissioner Place 5; and Danny Potter, incoming Commissioner Place 5.

SGA member Brandon Melnikoff, a junior agriculture education major from Collbran, Colorado, was inspired by a similar event thrown by his state representative, Matt Soper.

“He posted on social media that he really enjoyed interacting with his constituents at his event, and it made me think we could do something like that here,” Melnikoff said. “For a good chunk of WT students, city commissioners are their direct representatives, plus it’s always good to interact with the community. This will let our students get to know the commissioners, their value and their vision for the city.”

City officials are looking forward to sharing their vision for Canyon with students and other participants, said Gretchen Mercer, city secretary.

“I think it’s very important that our citizens are able to communicate with their elected officials in a comfortable setting to make it clear that the commissioners want to hear and understand Canyon residents,” Mercer said. “I have wanted to provide a forum of this type for a while and was so excited when Brandon presented the idea.”

The speed-dating forum is one way in which the responsibilities of citizenship are imparted on students, as laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

